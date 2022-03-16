Official statistics announcement

Infrastructure in the UK, investment and net stocks up to 2020

An article published alongside a dataset, updating existing estimates of investment and net stocks of infrastructure in the UK economy. The measurement of infrastructure is necessary to understand productivity and inclusiveness and to meet user demands. The publication aids clear policy objectives defined by the Levelling Up agenda, and provides input for stakeholders to address emerging issues in planning, investing and financing of infrastructure.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
16 March 2022
Last updated
1 April 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
5 May 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 5 May 2022 9:30am