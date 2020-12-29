Official statistics announcement Independent Healthcare Provider Workforce Statistics - September 2020, Experimental

Workforce information for Independent Healthcare Providers (IHP) - this was previously part of the Healthcare Workforce Statistics publication but is now a separate publication in its own right. These experimental statistics relate to the workforce directly employed in a range of independent healthcare organisations in England as at 31 March and 30 September each year from September 2016. The information provided for the IHP workforce does not represent the entire workforce employed across the whole of this sector and does not only show the staff providing NHS commissioned services.