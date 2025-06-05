Official statistics announcement

Improvements to the volume output of education in the National Accounts

Information on improvements to the methodology for measuring the output of non-market education services to be incorporated in the 2025 Annual National Accounts.

Office for National Statistics
5 June 2025
5 June 2025
Release date:
23 June 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 23 June 2025 9:30am