Improvements to estimation of Research and Development within Gross Fixed Capital Formation and Business Investment - Blue Book 2025

This article summarises the methods changes introduced at ANA 25 for the Research and Development component of GFCF and Business Investment. A previous article published in 2024 gave the initial ”Impact of new Business enterprise research and development survey data on Business Investment: 2022” - in that article we explained that the data would be taken through completely in ANA 25 and this article will expand on those changes we’re introducing.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
17 June 2025
Last updated
17 June 2025
Release date:
23 June 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
