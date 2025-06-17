Improvements to estimation of Research and Development within Gross Fixed Capital Formation and Business Investment - Blue Book 2025
This article summarises the methods changes introduced at ANA 25 for the Research and Development component of GFCF and Business Investment. A previous article published in 2024 gave the initial ”Impact of new Business enterprise research and development survey data on Business Investment: 2022” - in that article we explained that the data would be taken through completely in ANA 25 and this article will expand on those changes we’re introducing.