Humanitarian Response Insight Survey, UK: 20 to 27 April 2022
Describing experiences of Ukrainian nationals who have recently arrived in the UK from Ukraine, using data from the Humanitarian Response Insight Survey. The Office for National Statistics conducted this survey on behalf of the UK government. The survey aims to collect information on the opinions, experiences and intentions of Ukrainian nationals who have recently arrived in the UK. This is the first time the survey has been run. Experimental Statistics.