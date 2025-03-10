Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine coverage estimates in England: 2024 to 2025
HPV vaccine coverage data for vaccinations in England, broken down by local authority, NHS commissioning region, integrated care board and UKHSA region.
HPV vaccine coverage data for vaccinations in England, broken down by local authority, NHS commissioning region, integrated care board and UKHSA region.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).