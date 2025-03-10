Official statistics announcement

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine coverage estimates in England: 2024 to 2025

HPV vaccine coverage data for vaccinations in England, broken down by local authority, NHS commissioning region, integrated care board and UKHSA region.

From:
UK Health Security Agency
Published
10 March 2025
Last updated
10 March 2025
Release date:
29 January 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 29 January 2026 9:30am