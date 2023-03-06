How fuel poverty is measured in the UK: March 2023
This article has been written in consultation with the producers of fuel poverty statistics to help support users’ understanding of the different ways fuel poverty is measured across the UK. This article explains the methods used and how this relates to fuel poverty strategy in the UK. It is the first article to use published data to explore the differences and similarities in how the UK measures deal with the main influences of fuel poverty: energy efficiency, household income and energy prices.