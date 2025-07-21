Housing purchase affordability, UK: 2024
Ratios of house prices to annual disposable household incomes, by decile, for countries of the UK and regions of England. Part of our additional measures of housing affordability series.
Ratios of house prices to annual disposable household incomes, by decile, for countries of the UK and regions of England. Part of our additional measures of housing affordability series.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).