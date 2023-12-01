Official statistics announcement

Household Costs Indices for UK household groups: July 2024 to September 2024

Estimates of inflation rates experienced by different types of household in the UK.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
1 December 2023
Last updated
1 December 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
28 November 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 28 November 2024 9:30am