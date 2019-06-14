National statistics announcement

House building: new build dwellings, England: January to March 2020

House building; new build dwellings, starts and completions by tenure

Published 14 June 2019
Last updated 6 May 2020 — see all updates
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government
June 2020
6 May 2020 10:08am

Statistics release cancelled

Following the official guidance linked below, this publication has been cancelled and release of the statistics has been suspended until September 2020 (provisional), when they will be published with the following quarter’s data in 'House building: new build dwellings, England: January to June 2020'. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/ uploads/attachment_data/file/883019/MHCLG_statistical_ publications_2020-21.pdf