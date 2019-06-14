House building: new build dwellings, England: January to March 2020

Statistics release cancelled

Following the official guidance linked below, this publication has been cancelled and release of the statistics has been suspended until September 2020 (provisional), when they will be published with the following quarter’s data in 'House building: new build dwellings, England: January to June 2020'. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/ uploads/attachment_data/file/883019/MHCLG_statistical_ publications_2020-21.pdf