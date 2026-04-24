Accredited official statistics announcement

Homicide in England and Wales: year ending March 2026

Analyses of information held within the Home Office Homicide Index, which contains detailed record-level information about each homicide recorded by police in England and Wales.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
24 April 2026
Last updated
24 April 2026
Release date:
February 2027 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in February 2027