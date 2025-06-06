Accredited official statistics announcement

Homicide in England and Wales: year ending March 2025

Analyses of information held within the Home Office Homicide Index, which contains detailed record-level information about each homicide recorded by police in England and Wales.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
6 June 2025
Last updated
6 June 2025
Release date:
February 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in February 2026