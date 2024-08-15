Official statistics announcement

Health trends in England: November 2024

This report presents trends in data on the health of the people in England. Themes covered include risk factors, disease prevalence and outcomes. Data is presented for England and English regions.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
15 August 2024
Last updated
17 September 2024
Release date:
5 November 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 5 November 2024 9:30am