Official statistics announcement

Health trends in England: May 2025

This report presents trends in data on the health of the people in England. Themes covered include risk factors, disease prevalence and outcomes. Data is presented for England and English regions.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
14 November 2024
Release date:
7 May 2025 9:30am (provisional)
