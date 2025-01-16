Official statistics announcement

Health trends in England: July 2025

This report presents trends in data on the health of the people in England. Themes covered include risk factors, disease prevalence and outcomes. Data is presented for England and English regions.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
16 January 2025
Last updated
12 June 2025
Release date:
1 July 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
