Official statistics announcement

Health trends in England: January 2025

This report presents trends in data on the health of the people in England. Themes covered include risk factors, disease prevalence and outcomes. Data is presented for England and English regions.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
15 August 2024
Last updated
10 December 2024
Release date:
9 January 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 9 January 2025 9:30am