Health Survey for England Health and health-related behaviours of Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual adults
This new report compares statistics on health and health-related behaviours between Lesbian, Gay or Bisexual (LGB) and heterosexual adults between 2011 and 2018. Differences by age, ethnicity and sex are also considered.
Statistics release cancelled
Publication has now moved from National Statistics to Official Statistics and will be called 'Health Survey England Additional Analyses - Health and health-related behaviours of Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual adults'