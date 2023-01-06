Official statistics announcement

Health by age, sex and deprivation, England and Wales: Census 2021

This analysis will look at the general health of the population based on the self-rated general health question. We will focus on geographical differences in health in the population in 2021 comparing to 2011 and 2001.Starting with national comparisons for England and Wales, we will then focus in on regional comparisons and local authority comparisons. We will provide analysis by age and sex. This will include national decile (England) or quintile (for Wales).

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
6 January 2023
Last updated
6 January 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
February to March 2023 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between February and March 2023