Official statistics announcement Growing up in England (GUIE): Research outcomes of feasibility study which links the All Education Dataset for England (AEDE) to the 2011 Census

GUIE is a new de-identified dataset that enables research into how a child's characteristics, and those in their household, could influence attainment. This will allow new research questions to be answered which are often more difficult to answer using traditional data collection methods such as surveys. This improves society’s knowledge about children’s lives and especially those in vulnerable groups for whom capturing data about their lives can be challenging. Furthermore, this will influence policy needed to develop services that enable all children to thrive. To conclude, research outputs include information on the link between family household composition and educational attainment.