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Accredited official statistics announcement

Greenhouse gas emissions, UK: provisional estimates, 2025

Measuring the contribution of the environment to the economy, the impact of economic activity on the environment, and society’s response to environmental issues.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
11 June 2026
Last updated
11 June 2026
Release date:
October 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in October 2026