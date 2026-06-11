Greenhouse gas emissions, UK: provisional estimates, 2025
Measuring the contribution of the environment to the economy, the impact of economic activity on the environment, and society’s response to environmental issues.
Measuring the contribution of the environment to the economy, the impact of economic activity on the environment, and society’s response to environmental issues.
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