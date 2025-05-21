Official statistics announcement

Great Britain Tourism Survey, Domestic overnight trips and day visits in April 2025

This publication provides domestic overnight trips and day visits volume and value estimates for trips in Great Britain and in England, in April 2025.

From:
VisitEngland
Published
21 May 2025
Release date:
8 July 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 8 July 2025 9:30am