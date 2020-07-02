Official statistics announcement GP Earnings and Expenses Estimates - 2018/19

Earnings and expenses estimates for full and part-time GPs working in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as either a contractor or salaried GP during the 2018/19 financial year. Estimates are published for contractor, salaried and combined (contractor and salaried) GPs by the separate countries, with a regional breakdown where available. Figures are also given by contract type for GPs working under a General Medical Services (GMS) or a Primary Medical Services (PMS) contract as well as combined (GPMS). The findings are based upon anonymised tax data from HM Revenue and Customs' Self Assessment tax records and cover both NHS/Health Service and private income.