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Accredited official statistics announcement

General Medical Services Statistics for NI, Quarter 1 2026/27

This quarterly report is a subset of the annual information and presents information on Patients, General Practitioners and GP Practices in NI for Q1 of 2026/27.

From:
Department of Health (Northern Ireland), HSC Business Services Organisation (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
19 June 2026
Release date:
13 August 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 13 August 2026 9:30am