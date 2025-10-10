Accredited official statistics announcement

GDP quarterly national accounts, UK: October to December 2025

Revised quarterly estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) for the UK. Uses additional data to provide a more precise indication of economic growth than the first estimate.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
10 October 2025
Last updated
10 October 2025
Release date:
31 March 2026 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 31 March 2026 7:00am