Accredited official statistics announcement

GDP first quarterly estimate, UK: January to March 2026

First quarterly estimate of gross domestic product (GDP). Contains current and constant price data on the value of goods and services to indicate the economic performance of the UK.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
10 October 2025
Last updated
10 October 2025
Release date:
14 May 2026 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 14 May 2026 7:00am