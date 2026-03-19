Accredited official statistics announcement

Funded occupational pension schemes in the UK: April to September 2025

Quarterly results from The Financial Survey of Pension Schemes(FSPS) including membership, income and expenditure, assets and liabilities of pension schemes.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
19 March 2026
Last updated
19 March 2026
Release date:
2 April 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 2 April 2026 9:30am