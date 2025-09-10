Foreign direct investment involving UK companies: 2024
Investment of UK companies abroad (outward) and foreign companies into the UK (inward), including investment flows, positions and earnings, by country, component and industry.
Investment of UK companies abroad (outward) and foreign companies into the UK (inward), including investment flows, positions and earnings, by country, component and industry.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).