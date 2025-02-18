Official statistics announcement

Foreign direct investment, experimental UK subnational estimates: 2023

Experimental subnational foreign direct investment inward and outward positions, earnings and flows statistics, by partner economy or industry between 2015 and 2023.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
18 February 2025
Last updated
16 May 2025
Release date:
July to August 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between July and August 2025