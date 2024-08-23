Official statistics announcement

Food and You 2 (Wave 8)

The Food and You 2 survey was launched in 2020. It measures self-reported consumer knowledge, attitudes and behaviours related to food safety and other food issues among adults in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Food Standards Agency
23 August 2024
26 September 2024 9:30am (provisional)
