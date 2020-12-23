Official statistics announcement

Film and other screen sectors production in the UK Q1 2021

This publication gives a breakdown of the number and spend of UK produced films.

From:
British Film Institute
Published:
23 December 2020
Last updated:
24 March 2021, see all updates
Release date:
6 May 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 6 May 2021 9:30am