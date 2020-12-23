Official statistics announcement

Film and other screen sectors production in the UK: H1 2021

This publication gives a breakdown of the number and spend of UK produced films.

From:
British Film Institute
Published
23 December 2020
Last updated
22 June 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
29 July 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 July 2021 9:30am