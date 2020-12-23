Official statistics announcement

Film and other screen sectors production in the UK - 2020 report

This publication gives a breakdown of the number and spend of UK produced films.

Published 23 December 2020
Last updated 14 January 2021 — see all updates
From:
British Film Institute
Release date:
4 February 2021 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
28 January 2021 9:30am
Reason for change:
We are postponing this release by one week to rectify an issue found in our database. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
These statistics will be released on 4 February 2021 9:30am