Film and high-end television programme production in the UK, Full Year January to December 2025
This publication gives a breakdown of the number and spend of UK produced films and high end television programmes for the full year January - December.
This publication gives a breakdown of the number and spend of UK produced films and high end television programmes for the full year January - December.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).