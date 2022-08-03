National statistics announcement

Fertiliser Statistics Northern Ireland 2022 - Quarter 2

Quantities of fertilisers delivered in Northern Ireland, published quarterly.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
3 August 2022
31 August 2022 9:30am (provisional)
