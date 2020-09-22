National statistics announcement

External Overnight Trips to Northern Ireland 2019

Statistics on external overnight visitors to NI up to December 2019

Published 22 September 2020
Last updated 13 October 2020 — see all updates
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Release date:
22 October 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 22 October 2020 9:30am