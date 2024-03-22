National statistics announcement

Exposure to lead in Great Britain 2022 to 2023

Annual summary of medical surveillance of blood-lead levels in British workers, 2022 to 2023.

Health and Safety Executive
22 March 2024
17 April 2024
29 May 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
