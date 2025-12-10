Official statistics announcement

Excess mortality in England, January 2026 data

Analysis estimating excess mortality by factors including age, sex and cause of death within England and the English regions, with additional estimates for upper-tier local authorities.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
10 December 2025
Release date:
19 February 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 19 February 2026 9:30am