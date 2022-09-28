Excess mortality during heat periods and heat-related mortality
Joint analytical article between the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on deaths during heat-periods in 2022. ONS analysis uses deaths occurrence data (from registered death certificates) to calculate excess mortality during heat-periods for England and Wales. Breakdowns include age, sex, leading causes and place of occurrence from heat-periods in 2016 to 2022. UKHSA analysis uses statistical modelling techniques to calculate heat-related mortality in 2022 for England.