Official statistics announcement

Excess mortality during heat periods and heat-related mortality

Joint analytical article between the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on deaths during heat-periods in 2022. ONS analysis uses deaths occurrence data (from registered death certificates) to calculate excess mortality during heat-periods for England and Wales. Breakdowns include age, sex, leading causes and place of occurrence from heat-periods in 2016 to 2022. UKHSA analysis uses statistical modelling techniques to calculate heat-related mortality in 2022 for England.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
28 September 2022
Last updated
28 September 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
7 October 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 7 October 2022 9:30am