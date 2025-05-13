Accredited official statistics announcement

Estimates of the very old, including centenarians, UK: 2002 to 2024

Annual mid-year population estimates for people aged 90 years and over by sex and single year of age to 105 years and over, and comparisons between UK countries.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
13 May 2025
Last updated
12 September 2025
Release date:
21 October 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 21 October 2025 9:30am