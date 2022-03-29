Official statistics announcement

English Private Landlord Survey 2021: main report

Findings from the English Private Landlord Survey 2021.

From:
Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Published
29 March 2022
Last updated
12 May 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
26 May 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 26 May 2022 9:30am