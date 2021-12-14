National statistics announcement

English Housing Survey, 2020 to 2021: Leasehold

This report provides a profile of English leaseholders.

From:
Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Published
14 December 2021
Last updated
26 May 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
7 July 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 7 July 2022 9:30am