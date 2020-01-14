National statistics announcement

English Housing Survey, 2018-19: Housing costs and affordability

Report on housing costs and affordability, and how this varies by tenure

Published 14 January 2020
Last updated 10 June 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government
Release date:
9 July 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 9 July 2020 9:30am