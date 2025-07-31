Employment in the Northern Ireland Civil Service - 1 July 2026
This bulletin provides details of NICS staff numbers on a quarterly basis and provides comparisons with the previous quarter, the wider public sector. Subject to review, these statistics will be released between August and September 2026. This publication will be updated. The Employment in the Northern Ireland Civil Service was reviewed in 2025 and will be streamlined and improved to meet user needs. Further updates will be provided in due course.