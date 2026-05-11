Employee earnings in the UK: 2026
Measures of employee earnings, using data from the Annual Survey for Hours and Earnings (ASHE). This release consists of 3 bulletins: Employee earnings in the UK: 2026 Measures of employee earnings, using data from the Annual Survey for Hours and Earnings (ASHE). Low and high pay in the UK: 2026 The distribution of hourly earnings of high-paid and low-paid jobs and jobs paid below the National Minimum Wage, using data from the Annual Survey for Hours and Earnings (ASHE). Gender pay gap in the UK: 2026 Differences in pay between women and men, using data from the Annual Survey for Hours and Earnings (ASHE).