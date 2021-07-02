National statistics announcement

Emergency Care Waiting Time Statistics (July - September 2021)

Information on waiting times at emergency care departments in Northern Ireland

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Published
2 July 2021
Last updated
2 July 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
21 October 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
