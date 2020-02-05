Official statistics announcement

Electricity Consumption and Renewable Generation in Northern Ireland: Year Ending December 2019

Reports on performance against the Programme for Government target to “Encourage achievement of 20% of electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2015” and the Executive’s Strategic Energy Framework target to achieve 40% of electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2020. The report is currently published quarterly - in March, June, September and December.

Published 5 February 2020
Last updated 5 February 2020
From:
Department for the Economy (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Release date:
5 March 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 5 March 2020 9:30am