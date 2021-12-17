Educational attainment and household composition, research and methodology
Research outputs of Wave 1 and Wave 2 of the project 'Growing up in England' (GUIE). Wave 1 links the All Education Dataset for England (AEDE) to the 2011 Census. Wave 2 joins additional vulnerability data. The updated new de-identified GUIE dataset will enable research of the link between family household composition and educational attainment. This is a follow-up publication of a previously published feasibility study / Proof of Concept (July 2020).