Education and social mobility: understanding earnings outcomes for free school meals students - initial findings
The newly acquired LEO database links education data with earnings and benefits data at the population level, allowing outcomes to be explored with greater granularity than before. This publication is the first in a series looking at the links between education, the labour market, and earnings mobility. It discusses the ongoing work with LEO database, the cohort of interest, and its characteristics. The article then presents some initial findings, showing earnings outcomes for Free School Meals recipients and how these vary by personal characteristics and level of education. Feedback from this publication will allow us to prioritise next steps and additional breakdowns, before also modelling a free school meals earning gap analysis.