Distributional consequences of equivalising household income accounting for social-transfers-in-kind (Experimental)

Equivalisation is the process of adjusting income statistics to account for the fact that households of different compositions will require different incomes to have the same standard of living. This article builds on a method of equivalisation developed by Aaberge, Langorgen and Lindgren (2013), to account for the different needs for social-transfers-in-kind (such as education and healthcare) among different age groups. It compares this method of income equivalisation to the commonly-used modified OECD scale, and the effects it has on the income distribution and common measures of income inequality such as the Gini coefficient.

Published 21 April 2020
Last updated 21 April 2020 — see all updates
Office for National Statistics
July 2020 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in July 2020