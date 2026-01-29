Official statistics announcement

DfI Driver, Vehicle, Operator & Enforcement Statistics 2025-26 Q3

This is a quarterly release of information on the testing, licensing and enforcement/compliance activities of the Driver and Vehicle Agency in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Infrastructure (Northern Ireland)
29 January 2026
27 March 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
